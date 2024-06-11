SCOLA: Ankle monitor company can be criminally charged in slaying

An ankle monitoring company, its owner and an employee can face criminal charges for possible negligence in relation to a 2021 St. Francisville murder-suicide, the Louisiana Supreme Court said.

Our media partners at The Advocate report that five of seven justices sided with 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla's office, overturning a lower court's ruling that prosecutors did not have a basis for criminal charges against American Electronic Monitoring LLC.

The Supreme Court's decision Wednesday only means that the district court may proceed with a criminal case and is not a decision regarding the company's liability or possible negligence, the newspaper reports. The indictment accused two employees and the company of negligent homicide.

The case stems from the domestic violence killing of Peggy Rayburn, 70, of St. Francisville, by her estranged husband, The Advocate reports.

Marshall Rayburn, 63, was out on a pretrial bond of $100,000 for the alleged rape of his wife, on the condition he wear a GPS ankle monitor — managed by American Electronic Monitoring LLC. His bond agreement barred him from coming within 100 yards of her home.

Here's the ruling: