Scholarships offered for first responder students

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2026 scholarship program, awarding $5,000 to 15 students pursuing careers as first responders.

To apply, you must be a high school senior or graduate or current college undergrad who plans to enroll in a part-time or full-time firefighter, law enforcement or emergency medical (parademic or EMT) program at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire upcoming academic year and plan to pursue a career as a first responder - i.e. a firefighter, police officer, paramedic or emergency medical technician.

The scholarship is open to the public as well as Firehouse Subs employees. The application portal will close Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m. CT or when the application limit (500) is reached.

If you're interested, you can visit Scholarship America to learn more and apply.

