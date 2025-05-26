Scholarships available for Louisiana students; deadline is Friday

The Storage Center, a Louisiana-based national leader in self-storage, is now accepting applications for its Space to Succeed Scholarship. The program will award three $5,000 scholarships to college students who have shown exceptional leadership, personal growth, and a strong commitment to community service.

Any student 18 years and older who will be enrolled in an accredited college or university in the Fall of 2025 is eligible, and the deadline to apply is May 31. The Space to Succeed Scholarship is an annual award to support altruistic students as they pursue their career dreams through education.

“We created The Space to Succeed Scholarship because we want to nurture the leaders of tomorrow who volunteer, uplift their peers and neighbors and look for ways to give back. That could be anything from tutoring their classmates to volunteering for a local non-profit or mowing a neighbor’s yard when they need help,” said Robert Piper, Principal of The Storage Center. “As a Louisiana-based business, we are committed to making our community a better place, and The Space to Succeed Scholarship allows us to recognize students who show dedication, initiative and a vision for the future.”

Students interested in applying for The Space to Succeed Scholarship should submit a 500 to 800-word essay that highlights their commitment to community service and explains how their education will help them continue and expand their impact. The essay should provide specific examples of how the applicant has contributed to their community and reflect on how their efforts can positively influence others. Students should also submit a photo along with their entry, which will be used when winners are announced online and on social media.