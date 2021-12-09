Scholarship enrollment now open for children of workers killed or injured on the job

A scholarship program that provides assistance to children of Louisiana workers who have been killed or permanently disabled in an accident is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 year.

From now until February 11, 2022, eligible children ages 16 to 25 can apply to the Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Kids' Chance Scholarship.

To be eligible, they must meet these requirements:

Must be a dependent of a worker killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Worker's Compensation Act or law.

Must be a Louisiana resident between the ages of 16 and 25.

Must maintain a "C" average or higher.

Must demonstrate substantial financial need.

Must be pursuing a primary college or university degree (bachelor's or associate's) or vocational education and training (certificate or license) from an accredited Louisiana (*) university, community, technical or vocational college and/or state approved proprietary school.

*An exception may be made for attendance at an accredited out of state institution for extraordinary reasons.

Each year, one of every 50 Louisiana workers will be injured on the job, they say, and compensable under a state or federal Workers' Compensation Act or law. Some of these work accidents will result in death or permanent and total disability. Families of these individuals will face difficult challenges as they struggle to overcome the financial burden of these losses. LBF Kids' Chance Scholarship, according to their website, can assist by providing the scholarship for their education beyond high school.

To apply to LBF Kids' Chance Scholarship, click here.

Click here for more information [raisingthebar.org] about LBF Kids.'

