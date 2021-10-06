Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Scheduled power outage set for Thursday in Cameron Parish to make emergency repairs

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Power outages
Posted at 1:35 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 14:42:37-04

There will be a scheduled power outage in some areas in Cameron Parish.

On October 7 at 9 am, crews will shut power off to the Johnson Bayou Substation.

Areas affected are Holly Beach, Constance Beach, and Johnson Bayou.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.