Scheduled power outage set for Thursday in Cameron Parish to make emergency repairs

There will be a scheduled power outage in some areas in Cameron Parish.

On October 7 at 9 am, crews will shut power off to the Johnson Bayou Substation.

Areas affected are Holly Beach, Constance Beach, and Johnson Bayou.

