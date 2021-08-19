Saints requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for fans, will be offering ticket refunds

In a statement on Thursday, the Saints said they have been approved to host full capacity crowds at the Caesars Superdome this season.

Fans will, however, have to provide proof of either a single vaccination dose or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the game as part of an ordinance mandated by the City of New Orleans.

According to the statement, fans under the age of 12 will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Fans will also be allowed to enter the stadium if they received their first COVID-19 vaccination on the day of the game.

Ochsner will reportedly provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Caesars Superdome for fans wishing to choose that option.

"Once the city ordinance was announced, the Saints/Ochsner regional vaccination program produced nearly 2,000 newly vaccinated citizens within one week," said Saints Senior Vice President Greg Bensel. "We are hopeful that the city mandate is temporary and we remain optimistic that as vaccination rates increase this policy will no longer be necessary."

Less than 120 requests for ticket refunds have been made so far this year. Refunded tickets, said Bensel, will go towards fans waiting to purchase tickets.

"Our preference is to have these loyal fans in the seats rather than see these additional tickets be made available to visiting fans via the secondary market," he said. "Every effort will be made to expedite this process due to the start of the home season next week."

To read the full statement, visit the Saints website.

