Rouses Markets sets up relief fund to help workers affected by Ida

A disaster relief fund has been set up by Rouses Markets to help team members affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Company says that Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets, announced a disaster relief fund seeded with $100,000 from the company. This first $100,000 in the Rouses Markets Disaster Fund will go to Rouses Markets team members in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes who have suffered losses to their homes and personal belongings due to Hurricane Ida.

The Rouses Markets Disaster Fund is a registered 501(3)c charitable organization.

The company says they are also working with their supplier partners to raise donations for the fund. “We have received an outpouring of support from our vendor community,” says Donny Rouse. “A lot of them know our affected team members personally; they work with them every day.”

Rouses Markets team members in areas in Louisiana and Mississippi that were affected by Ida are being paid time-and-half right now, and Rouses Markets is providing free meals. “Our team members are taking care of our customers, helping their neighbors in need, even as they are putting the pieces of their own lives back together,” says Donny Rouse. “We are so grateful and lucky to have the team that we do.”

Team members in affected areas where Rouses Markets has fuel tanks are also able to get 20-gallons of free fuel, while supplies last.

Rouses Markets will launch a donation campaign online and in its stores across the Gulf Coast.

