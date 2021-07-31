Reports: Zydeco musician hospitalized after shooting

COLFAX, LA — A Louisiana Zydeco musician is recovering in the hospital after reportedly being shot on Friday.

The wife of musician Chris Ardoin says that he was shot in the back while on stage at a concert in Colfax, Louisiana.

Ardoin's wife Kerri, posted to social media about the shooting, saying that the bullet did not penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs. They ask for prayers for his recovery.

Details on the shooting, are not yet known. It is unclear if anyone else was injured during the shooting.

See the post on Facebook below:

