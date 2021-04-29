Reports: Teens stabbed after fight breaks out at Zachary Walmart

At least three teenagers were injured after a fight broke out at a Walmart in Zachary, multiple media outlets report.

According to WBRZ, two teens were stabbed and another sustained unknown injuries. One is in serious condition.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid told The Advocate that more than five teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 were involved in the incident.

"Due to an incident at the Zachary Walmart the store is closed until further notice," the police department said in a Facebook post.

The store is closed while the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office investigates.

