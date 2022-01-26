Reports: Man arrested for 7-year-old slaying in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection with a slaying that took place more than seven years ago in Baton Rouge.

News outlets reported Wednesday that Baton Rouge Police arrested 37-year-old Tolley Ray Milton on second-degree murder charges in the death of Cornell Cummings.

Cummings was shot twice just before midnight on Sept. 23, 2014, in Baton Rouge.

He died two months later.

News outlets say officials arrested Milton on Monday after evidence at the scene was traced back to him and after a witness pointed him out in a six-person photographic lineup.

