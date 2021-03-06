Reports: Kidnapping suspect 'tired of running,' turns herself in

A Louisiana woman wanted in connection with the kidnapping of her two children earlier this week has turned herself in to authorities in Florida, multiple media outlets report.

According to WGNO, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Shawntel Heck contacted a deputy, saying she was "tired of running" and wanted to turn herself in.

Jail records show Heck was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail shortly before 9 p.m. Friday on a hold from Tangipahoa Parish. Authorities previously said Heck had arrest warrants on charges of simple kidnapping and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office posted an update on their Facebook page at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, saying Heck had been located and was in the county jail.

The two boys, who were reported missing on Wednesday, were taken by Heck, their biological mother, and driven to Florida. Police in Florida located the boys safe Wednesday afternoon but Heck fled on foot. Police say the boys' father had returned to his home and left the boys in his vehicle while retrieving something from his shed. When he returned, his vehicle was gone. Heck had allegedly gotten a ride to the residence, where she "saw the car and the kids in it, she got into the car and she fled," according to police.

Both boys were in protective custody of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office until being reunited with their father.

Heck is being held without bond.

