Report: LSU ordered Les Miles to stop being alone with female student workers

A new report about a 2013 investigation into the conduct of former LSU head football coach Les Miles finds he behaved inappropriately with female students.

According to The Advocate, the report looked into allegations Miles texted female students, took them to his condo alone, and kissed a student. However, the investigation found Miles did not have any sexual relationships with the women.

It also looked into accusations the former coach said female student workers who helped with recruiting needed to be "attractive, blonde, and fit," and if they didn't meet that criteria, they should be given fewer hours or terminated.

Miles, who is now the head coach at the University of Kansas, issued a statement Thursday denying he kissed the student, adding he did nothing wrong and was only mentoring young women at LSU.

It reads in part, "Coach Miles learned an unfortunate lesson eight years ago: his naturally open and trusting nature exposes him to false claims with a different agenda than his..."

After the 2013 investigation, LSU sent the coach a letter of reprimand, the Advocate reports. He was also required to sign forms that said he read and understood the school's policies and that if he repeated the behavior, he would lose his job and violate his contract.

LSU also ordered Miles to stop hiring female students to babysit his children, and he could not be alone with them.

LSU is expected to release a report Friday over how the university handled past complaints of sexual misconduct and domestic violence on campus.

