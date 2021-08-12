Report: Lafayette attorney at center of boat crash investigation

A Lafayette attorney is at the center of a boating crash investigation on False River, WBRZ reports.

The crash happened over the weekend when, according to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a party barge hit a group of children on a tube.

According to WBRZ, the occupants on the boat all fled the scene and the adult, an attorney in the Lafayette area, was later located by authorities at his home.

The investigation was turned over to LDWF. Agents say the man admitted he was on False River, but didn't explain why he hurried home.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said there were five teenagers also on the boat.

Read more from WBRZ.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel