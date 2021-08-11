LDWF investigating crash involving children, Lafayette boater

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a crash on False River involving a Lafayette boater.

According to WBRZ, a party barge hit a tube on the water carrying a group of children.

Investigators say the driver of the boat went home and refused to take a sobriety test.

The children on the tube ranged in age from 8 to 14. All are expected to survive, but one was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Read more from WBRZ here.

