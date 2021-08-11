LDWF investigating crash involving children, Lafayette boater

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a crash on False River involving a Lafayette boater.
According to WBRZ, a party barge hit a tube on the water carrying a group of children.
Investigators say the driver of the boat went home and refused to take a sobriety test.
The children on the tube ranged in age from 8 to 14. All are expected to survive, but one was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital.
So far, no charges have been filed.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers