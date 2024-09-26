Rep. Troy Carter condemns Rep. Clay Higgins for comments about Haitian immigrants

Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., issued a strong condemnation Wednesday of fellow Louisiana lawmaker Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., for making what Carter described as "racist and reprehensible" comments about Haitian immigrants on social media.

In a statement posted online, Carter expressed his outrage at Higgins’ remarks, calling them not only offensive but also dangerous. Higgins had referred to Haitians using derogatory terms in a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We all owe each other better than this, but as elected officials, we should hold ourselves to an even higher standard," Carter said. "We have a solemn responsibility to represent and respect all races of people. Hate-filled rhetoric like this is not just offensive — it is dangerous."

I am appalled by the racist and reprehensible remarks made by Rep. Clay Higgins about the Haitian people. We all owe each other better than this, but as elected officials we should hold ourselves to an even higher standard. We have a solemn responsibility to represent and respect… pic.twitter.com/I8N6SJCbng — Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) September 25, 2024

Carter warned that divisive language incites harmful stereotypes and undermines the core values of democracy. His statement followed growing criticism of Higgins for his inflammatory remarks, which have drawn condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Carter’s call for accountability comes amid heightened national discourse around racism and the treatment of immigrant communities, particularly in the wake of comments targeting Haitian immigrants. He emphasized the need for unity and respect in public office.

