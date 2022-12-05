Registration open for virtual career fair

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with digital, software development and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Lafayette and New Orleans.

The online event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or throughout the event.

Positions to be filled at the career fair are Java, .NET, Web and React Developers as well as Technical Service, Atlassian, Systems and Associate Engineers. Other available opportunities include TSS Salesforce Developer Advisor, Help Desk Specialist, TSS Help Desk Support Analyst and more.

Five companies seeking to fill over 80 job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date:

CGI, Lafayette

GDIT, Bossier City

General Informatics, Baton Rouge

Rural Sourcing, Baton Rouge

SchoolMint, Lafayette and New Orleans

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

Since the LED FastStart Recruitment platform was launched, over 1,800 job seekers have participated in 25 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other industry sectors are scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com].

To register, visit the Brazen registration page here.