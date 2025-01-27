Ready to file your state taxes? Here are the details

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) will begin accepting 2024 state individual income tax returns on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

On Jan. 29, taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through LDR’s Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point (LaTAP) account management portal at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/LaTAP [us.cisionone.cision.com]. On LaTAP, taxpayers can file tax returns, make payments, check the status of individual income tax refunds, and view their account history.

Taxpayers may also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms [us.cisionone.cision.com].

For returns submitted electronically, taxpayers due refunds can expect them within four weeks of the submission date. For paper returns, the refund processing time is up to eight weeks.

Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR. If you have moved or changed your name since your last tax filing, update your contact information at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/AddressChange [us.cisionone.cision.com].