Rapides Sheriff's Office to start selling firewood Oct. 1

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Next month, people can order firewood from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and in the process help out the community and inmates.

Sheriff Mark Wood has started a firewood project that can help recycle the many trees felled by recent hurricanes and winter storms.

Priority for the wood will go to elderly and disabled residents of the parish, but anyone can buy up to two ricks beginning Oct. 1. Each rick costs $60, and sales are handled with money orders only.

Wood said the object isn't to make a lot of money. Proceeds will go toward the upkeep of chainsaws and log splitters, and some will got into the sheriff's office Inmate Welfare Fund, which helps inmates without family buy things like shoes.

---

According to a Facebook poast, the project is located on Vandenburg Drive between the Cenla Shrine Club and the FEDEX warehouse.

“We will start selling ricks of firewood on Friday, October 1st. We would like to give our elderly and disabled community priority but it will be open to the public with a two rick limit” said Sheriff Wood. “This is a way for our inmate population to give back something to our community.”

They say that a rick, which is will typically measure at 4’ high by 8’ wide by 16” deep, will cost the public $60.00.

Customers will go to the Corrections Guard Shack on John Allison Drive and pay for the firewood with a MONEY ORDER ONLY. A receipt will be given to the customer and they will drive to the wood yard on Vandenburg Drive and there, inmates will load the wood they have purchased. Proceeds made from the sales will go to maintenance and upkeep of the wood yard equipment and a portion will go into the Inmate Welfare Fund which is used to purchase basketballs and other sports equipment and work clothes or work boots for those inmates who have an economic need.

No money goes directly to any inmate.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7am-2pm, excluding holidays and the first Wednesday of every month as this same crew assists another project. Please call 318-709-8489 to check availability.

We are asking any of the local tree surgeons or cutters to contact us if they need a place to bring and dispose of their trees, hardwood only. Give us a call at 318-709-8489.

HOURS OF OPERATION

*Monday – Friday 7am – 2pm excluding holidays and the first Wednesday of each month

*$60 per rick – MONEY ORDER ONLY

*two rick maximum

*Elderly and disabled given priority

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel