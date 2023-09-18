Rapides Parish man booked with arson in connection with fires

A Rapdies Parish man is under arrest, accused of setting "multiple" fires in Grant Parish.

Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division say they booked Michael Shawn Setliff with three counts of simple arson.

Setliff, 32, of Flatwoods, is accused of setting multiple fires off La. 500 and on WW Melton Road on September 13. They said the fire on W.W. Melton Rd. had the potential to become a devastating fire due to dry conditions and its threatening proximity to multiple homes. Thanks to the rapid response of local fire departments and LDAF wildfire containment crews, both fires remained small in size and impact, they said.

Setliff was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail as a fugitive on three counts of simple arson for the charges in Grant Parish. The bond was set at $75,000.

Investigators say a simple arson conviction, where the damage done amounts to $500 or more, carries fines of up to $15,000 and up to 15 years in prison. If the damage is less than $500, the sentence is up to $2,500 in fines and five years in prison.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.