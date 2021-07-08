Rapides Parish man arrested on cattle theft charges for third time

A Rapides Parish man previously arrested for livestock thefts in St. Landry Parish has been arrested on livestock theft related charges for the third time.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry announced the arrest of 42-year-old Justin G. Thompson on livestock theft related charges. The Special Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) arrested Thompson behalf of the LDAF Livestock Brand Commission which had a warrant out for his arrest.

Thompson, of Hineston, La., was booked into the Wood County Texas Jail in Quitman, Texas. He is facing five counts of theft over $25,000 and one count of theft over $5,000. Thompson has waived extradition proceedings and is pending transfer and booking into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

LDAF says that in March 2019, investigators with the LDAF Brand Commission received a complaint from a St. Tammany Parish livestock dealer. Following a joint investigation by the Brand Commission and the TSCRA, it was determined that Thompson allegedly created fraudulent invoices and diverted payments regarding the purchasing and selling of livestock belonging to the complainant.

In September of 2019, Thompson was arrested on three warrants from Texas for theft of livestock in excess of $91,000. LDAF says the warrants were a result of an investigation conducted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, special rangers in Woods County, Texas.

LDAF brand inspectors previously arrested Thompson and his parents, Ricky and Wanda Thompson, for felony theft of livestock in June 2018 in connection with stealing more than $1 million in livestock from four Louisiana livestock sale barns. At the time of that arrest, they faced criminal charges in Allen, Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge and St. Landry parishes.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “This is the third time our investigators have arrested Mr. Thompson on similar charges. Our investigators will continue to pursue complaints and hold wrongdoers accountable.”

Currently, no bond has been set and Thompson is pending extradition to Louisiana on the charges.

If convicted, Thompson faces possible fines and jail time, LDAF says.

