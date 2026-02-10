Qualifying for the May election is this week

Qualifying for the May 16 Party Primary and Municipal Primary Election will be held beginning tomorrow, Feb. 11 through Friday, Feb. 13.

The Secretary of State has sent out the following details about the process:

All closed party primary candidates for the following state and federal offices will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

· United States Senate

· United States Representative, Districts 1 – 6

· Associate Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court, Districts 1, 3, and 4

· Public Service Commission, Districts 1 and 5

· Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 1

Per Act 1 of the 2024 First Extraordinary Session, the Louisiana Legislature voted to change to a closed party primary system for the following offices: U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana Supreme Court, Public Service Commission (PSC), and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

Local and municipal candidates must qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote. Candidates are encouraged to check with their local clerk of court for specific parish hours.

For more information on qualifying, visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.la.gov [sos.la.gov] or call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805.