Public assistance needed in investigation of nursing home transfers, deaths

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking the public for help in his investigation relating to the deaths of nursing home residents transferred to a Waterbury Companies Inc’s warehouse in Independence for Hurricane Ida.

At least seven nursing home residents that evacuated to the facility have died.

"I encourage anyone with information regarding the transfer, conditions, or deaths of nursing home residents in the Waterbury warehouse to report it online at AGJeffLandry.com or by phone at 888-799-6885," said Attorney General Landry. "As we work to determine the facts surrounding this tragedy, we appreciate any information you have that may assist us in this investigation."

The Attorney General's plea for public assistance comes days after he announced [t.e2ma.net] that a team of his investigators at the Louisiana Department of Justice launched a full investigation to determine who decided to move the patients to the warehouse in Independence, who authorized the patients be moved to that facility, who oversaw the movement, who turned away state officials attempting to look into the situation, and how exactly the deaths occurred.

Related Stories:

800 nursing home residents were cramped in "a warehouse of death," post Ida

Investigation underway into 3 deaths among nursing home residents

LDH reports 4 deaths among nursing home residents evacuated during Ida

Advocate-Times Picayune: Nursing home evac plans were approved by state

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel