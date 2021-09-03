Investigation underway into 3 deaths among nursing home residents

The Department of Health reported four deaths among nursing home residents who were evacuated to a facility in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Three of those deaths are being classified as storm-related by the coroner bringing the official death toll from Ida to five here in Louisiana.

As for the facility in Tangipahoa, LDH inspectors say they heard about the deteriorating conditions after Ida made landfall, but inspectors were kicked out of Tuesday.

LDH says an investigation is underway and law enforcement and law enforcement are getting involved.

