Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in South

items.[0].image.alt
AP
EW3HEF3I4JBX5PSWFXEE5AS5EM.jpg
Posted at 8:36 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 21:36:58-05

ATLANTA — Researchers are calling on the public to report monarch butterfly sightings in eight southern and Gulf states.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the effort on Thursday.

Scientists want to hear about sightings from Dec. 1 to March 1 in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

The observations should be reported at journeynorth.org.

Researchers say the information may help conservation efforts by determining if the butterflies can spend the winter as non-breeding adults in the southern U.S. Monarch populations have declined significantly over the past two decades.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.