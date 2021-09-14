President Biden approves Federal Emergency Declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas

The declaration for federal emergency requested by Governor John Bel Edwards has been approved by President Joe Biden.

The governor's office says that on Tuesday, Edwards thanked President Biden for his approval of the request for a federal emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas. Biden granted the request on Monday night.

“I want to thank the President and Louisiana’s federal counterparts at FEMA for their strong partnership as we work to respond to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicholas while also recovering from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida. It’s vital that we have as many resources as possible to respond to the forecast heavy rainfall, potential for flash flooding and river flooding across central Louisiana and all of South Louisiana. The President’s federal emergency declaration will help us achieve that, as we will be able to move federal personnel and assets to where they are needed. Louisiana has been tested time and time again, but our strong partnerships at the federal, state and local level are key to our communities standing back up and recovering. I am constantly motivated by the strength of Louisianans as we continue to weather these storms,” Gov. Edwards said.

The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts for all 64 Louisiana parishes.

On Sunday, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicholas, allowing the state to begin its preparations and to assist local governments as they respond. President Biden’s federal emergency declaration allows Louisiana to mobilize federal resources the state already has in place as well as to request additional resources if needed.

The storm, continues to move eastwards across Texas and into Louisiana. Tuesday morning saw bands of heavy rains throughout the day, and it is expected to continue as the storm moves slowly out of the area. See the latest as of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday September 14, here

The storm is weakening as it moves towards Louisiana.

The Governor's office says that Louisiana continues to recover from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta and Hurricane Ida, with many homes and businesses still damaged from these events. Heavy rainfall, they say could complicate current storm recovery.

Edwards is expected to hold a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon to update on Tropical Storm Nicholas. Watch the press conference here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel