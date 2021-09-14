Watch
Weather

Actions

Nicholas Weakening and Moving Northeast

Heavy Rain Threat Remains Through Wednesday
items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Rains Continue Across Acadiana Tuesday Morning
Production Earth Design.png
Posted at 9:55 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 11:11:58-04

Tropical Storm Nicholas is spinning near the Houston area as of late Tuesday morning. Winds have decreased to 45mph, but the rain threat will continue for the next couple of days.

Hurricane Tracker Rob 2017 Number 3.png
Tuesday 10am NHC Advisory

So far, areas along the upper Texas coast to extreme southwest Louisiana have seen up to 6 inches of rain. Fortunately, the heaviest rain totals have remained offshore. As the low starts to move eastward the heavier rains will move east as well. Nicholas is pretty dry on the western side, so if we get some progress eastward, heavy rains may start edging toward the Atchafalaya Basin toward southeastern Louisiana.

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png
Expected Rain Through Thursday

Models are still putting down anywhere between 4 and 6 inches of rain on average for Acadiana, but a few areas that get under persistent rain could see as much as 10 inches by the end of the day Thursday.

HRRR_FutureRad7-5.png
Radar Forecast for 3pm Tuesday

Wind won't be an issue for most of Acadiana, but a few squalls could bring wind gusts over 30 mph. Tropical storm force winds will remain closer to the center over southeast Texas. Tides have been running above normal by about 2-3 feet. Tides will relax this afternoon as we get to low tide.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.