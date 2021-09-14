Nicholas Weakening and Moving Northeast

Tropical Storm Nicholas is spinning near the Houston area as of late Tuesday morning. Winds have decreased to 45mph, but the rain threat will continue for the next couple of days.

KATC Tuesday 10am NHC Advisory

So far, areas along the upper Texas coast to extreme southwest Louisiana have seen up to 6 inches of rain. Fortunately, the heaviest rain totals have remained offshore. As the low starts to move eastward the heavier rains will move east as well. Nicholas is pretty dry on the western side, so if we get some progress eastward, heavy rains may start edging toward the Atchafalaya Basin toward southeastern Louisiana.

KATC Expected Rain Through Thursday

Models are still putting down anywhere between 4 and 6 inches of rain on average for Acadiana, but a few areas that get under persistent rain could see as much as 10 inches by the end of the day Thursday.

KATC Radar Forecast for 3pm Tuesday

Wind won't be an issue for most of Acadiana, but a few squalls could bring wind gusts over 30 mph. Tropical storm force winds will remain closer to the center over southeast Texas. Tides have been running above normal by about 2-3 feet. Tides will relax this afternoon as we get to low tide.