Pregnant woman struck and killed in Lafourche Parish crash

A pregnant woman was struck and killed Sunday night while walking on Saint Louis Street in Lafourche Parish.

Troopers say the incident occurred on August 22, shortly after 8:00 pm.

The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Lachante Coleman of Raceland.

A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling east on Saint Louis Street approaching Coleman and another pedestrian who were walking in the roadway.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle attempted to avoid the pedestrians by swerving, but struck Coleman.

Coleman, who was pregnant at the time of the crash, suffered severe injuries and was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans where she later died.

State Police say the other pedestrian was not struck.

The driver of the vehicle was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was not injured.

A toxicology sample was collected from Coleman for analysis. State Police say the driver provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

The crash remains under investigation.

