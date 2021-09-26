Prairieville man killed in East Baton Rouge bicycle crash

A Prairieville man is dead following a fatal bicycle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish.

State Police say that after 11:00 p.m. on September 25, 2021, Troopers began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US Hwy 61 north of Pecue Lane in East Baton Rouge Parish. They say the crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Adam Plaisance of Prairieville.

An investigation revealed the crash occurred as Plaisance was traveling northbound in the left northbound lane of US Hwy 61on his bicycle. At the same time, a vehicle was traveling northbound on US Hwy 61 behind the bicyclist.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle struck the rear of the bicycle.

Plaisance sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from the Plaisance and the vehicle driver for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

