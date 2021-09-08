Power now restored to 70 percent of Entergy customers in Louisiana

In an update Wednesday morning, Entergy announced that 646,000 customers have had power fully restored.

That is 70 percent of the 948,000 total customers who were without power following Hurricane Ida.

Outage information as of 6:30 am on Wednesday, September 8:

Entergy

Entergy says their plan has been concentrating on getting service restored to essential customers first and then making repairs that will restore power to the largest number of customers in the shortest period of time.

Efforts have been moving into smaller more damaged areas of the state, they said.

In New Orleans, power has been restored to 170,000 customers including all hospitals and a number of grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels and restaurants. 35,000 outages remain in the New Orleans area.

430,000 customers have had power restored in the state with 267,000 outages still remaining.

Of the 226 affected transmission substations, 201 have returned to service as of 4 p.m., September 7, as well as 165 of 211 affected transmission lines. Approximately 515 miles of transmission lines remain out of service, the company says.

Distribution system damage in Louisiana and Mississippi included 30,679 poles, 36,469 spans of wire and 5,959 transformers damaged or destroyed.

Restoration times extend to no later than September 29 for the hardest hit communities in the state. Entergy says those estimates are subject to change, and they are working to expedite power restoration.

To read more on Wednesday morning's update and view remaining Entergy outages, click here.

