Power companies monitor storm heading towards the Gulf

Cleco and SLEMCO say they are monitor the storms that is expected to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico. Louisiana may see some impact from this storm by the weekend.

KATC’s Hurricane Safety Guide will get you prepared for what you need to know before any tropical system makes landfall, during a storm and afterwards. See that here

Cleco says they are closely monitoring Tropical Depression Nine which is predicted to enter the northern or western Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm or hurricane late this weekend or early next week.

"Cleco is closely monitoring this storm," said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. "While the exact path of this storm has not yet been determined, Cleco crews are on alert and equipment secured. We are ready to respond, and we ask our customers to prepare, as well."

Cleco encourages customers to:



Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including flashlights, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Develop an evacuation plan in case you have to evacuate.

Have a battery-powered radio to receive updates from the media.

Review your insurance policies.

Take pictures or video of the inside and outside areas of your home or business for potential insurance needs.

Plan ahead for medical or special needs, including your pets.

Make provisions for a generator, if needed, and test the generator to ensure it works.

Remember to call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity. For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit cleco.com and follow us on Facebook @ClecoPower.

SLEMCO says they are also carefully monitoring weather forecasts, which most weather models indicate will likely affect the Acadiana area early next week. The National Hurricane Center is currently forecasting a landfall approach at, or near major hurricane intensity as early as Sunday.

The company says it is ready with extra materials and equipment.

Contractors have been secured to assist SLEMCO crews with power restoration. Because of the projected path, SLEMCO is securing all necessary equipment, materials and manpower to handle a major hurricane making landfall in our service area later this weekend.

They say all SLEMCO customers should carefully monitor weather reports and be ready to make preparations for the safety of their families, homes and businesses, should the storm make landfall in our area.

“Everyone should be on alert and paying close attention to National Hurricane Center forecasts,” said SLEMCO Spokesperson Mary Laurent. “They should be checking supplies and making an evacuation plan now for their family, particularly if they use medical equipment that requires electricity.”

Evacuation planning is particularly important for those in low-lying areas, as flooding rains and storm surge often accompany major hurricanes. “We will restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but all families should plan to be self-sustaining for an extended timeframe if we end up with a direct hit from a major storm,” Laurent said.

SLEMCO provides power to over 109,000 customers in Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion Parishes.

