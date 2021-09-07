Postal services resume Tuesday at most locations impacted by Hurricane Ida

Most mail delivery and retail operations in Southeast Louisiana will resume on Tuesday, September 7 following their suspension due to Hurricane Ida.

Effective September 7, The United States Postal Service says almost all Post Offices beginning with ZIP Codes 700, 701, 703, and 704 will resume retail services and delivery where it is safe to do so.

There are a few exceptions. Offices listed below will be providing service via an alternate location or customers will be served by a USPS mobile retail unit at the site of their regular post office. The USPS says customers will be able to conduct postal retail transactions, fill out Change of Address and Hold Mail forms, and pick up their P.O. Box mail with proper identification.

The Postal Service will continue to monitor conditions and is working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Post Offices listed below will have an alternate Post Office location.

USPS

The Post Offices listed below will have a USPS Mobile Retail Unit on-site providing service six days a week (Mon.-Sat.) at the hours shown.

USPS

