Post Office food drive is Saturday

The 30th annual NALC Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is set to happen this Saturday, May 14.

It's billed as the largest one-day food drive in the nation, and it's conducted by the U.S. Postal Service, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and local food banks

Every second Saturday in May, letter carriers in more than 10,000 cities and towns across America collect the goodness and compassion of their postal customers, who participate in the NALC Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive.

Led by letter carriers represented by the National Association of Letter Carriers, with help from rural letter carriers, other postal employees and other volunteers, the drive has delivered more than one billion pounds of food in the past 30 years.

Carriers collect non-perishable food donations left by mailboxes and in post offices and deliver them to local community food banks, pantries and shelters. Nearly 1,500 NALC branches in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands are involved.

It's easy to participate. To donate, just place a box or can of non-perishable food next to your mailbox before your letter carrier delivers mail on the second Saturday in May. The carrier will do the rest. The food is sorted, and delivered to an area food bank or pantry, where it is available for needy families.

More than 41 million Americans face hunger every day, including 13 million children.