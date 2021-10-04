Possible FEMA fraudster reported in Assumption

A man claiming to be a FEMA employee has been reported in the Pierre Part area.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon cautions residents about a person who has been in the Pierre Part area saying he works for FEMA.

"This afternoon, we are receiving complaint's relative to an individual representing himself to be a FEMA employee in the area of Pierre Part Store and Shell Beach Road," a post on the Sheriff's Facebook page states. "Subject identifies himself as Larry but refuses to provide a last name. Subject Larry claims to be working storm related claims and provides the resident a number to call."

But when folks called that number, the first thing requested is a Social Security number.

"The gentleman is driving a low profile DODGE vehicle, 4 door sedan silver in color, with Arkansas license tags 272ZRJ," the sheriff's post states. "If you encounter this individual , do not provide any personal information. We do not know at this time if this individual is a legitimate storm recovery employee. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 985-369-2912."

FEMA tells us that you should always ask to see a FEMA worker's ID badge. "All FEMA representatives carry an identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt or jacket is not proof of identity," FEMA tells us. ​​​​​​​To read our story about FEMA's cautions against fraud, click here.

Here's the post from the sheriff: