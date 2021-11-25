Police: Officers shot, killed man who pointed gun at them

METAIRIE — Louisiana State Police say a trooper and two levee district officers shot and killed a man who was pointing a gun at them.

They said Wednesday that the man was identified on Tuesday as 52-year-old Jabari Farafiai Asante-Chioke of Laplace.

An earlier news release said officers directing traffic late Sunday in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie were told about a man with a gun.

He ran from officers, who chased him.

Police say he eventually turned and pointed the gun at a trooper and two East Jefferson Levee District police. They all fired. None of the officers was injured.

