Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Police: Officers shot, killed man who pointed gun at them

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Police lights generic image
police lights
Posted at 9:53 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 22:53:38-05

METAIRIE — Louisiana State Police say a trooper and two levee district officers shot and killed a man who was pointing a gun at them.

They said Wednesday that the man was identified on Tuesday as 52-year-old Jabari Farafiai Asante-Chioke of Laplace.

An earlier news release said officers directing traffic late Sunday in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie were told about a man with a gun.

He ran from officers, who chased him.

Police say he eventually turned and pointed the gun at a trooper and two East Jefferson Levee District police. They all fired. None of the officers was injured.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.