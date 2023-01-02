Police officer involved in chase that left two teen girls dead arrested

WBRZ is reporting that an Addis police officer is facing criminal charges after striking and killing two teenage girls during a high-speed chase of a suspect Saturday, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Officials told WBRZ that officer David Cauthron, 42, was arrested and booked Sunday night on two counts of negligent homicide. Jail officials said he is being held on a $100,000 bond. He was still jailed as of Monday morning.

"That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence," Clayton said earlier that same day. "The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts."

Sources told WBRZ that the GPS inside Cauldron's vehicle showed he was going about 86 miles per hour and did not hit his brakes before impact. Witnesses said Cauthron ran a red light and that the light had been red for about 20 seconds when his police unit reached the intersection.

The police unit struck the victims' car, pushing it into the median of the highway. Two of the occupants, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill, were pronounced dead, and a third victim, Dunn's teenage brother, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators reviewed dash camera video and other footage from the crash before deciding to arrest Cauthron. He joined Addis Police in February 2022 and previously worked at the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

