Police officer avoids rape charge, is sentenced to parole

KATC News
Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 19, 2021
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer who lost his job after being accused of raping a woman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge this week and was placed on probation.

Ben Burford was charged with third-degree rape, but he pleaded guilty instead to indecent behavior with a juvenile older than 13 as part of a deal with prosecutors in the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The third-degree rape charge can carry a 25 year prison sentence while the indecent behavior charge can carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

A judge sentenced Burford to four years' probation and 15 years registering as a sex offender.

