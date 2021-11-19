Police officer avoids rape charge, is sentenced to parole

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer who lost his job after being accused of raping a woman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge this week and was placed on probation.

Ben Burford was charged with third-degree rape, but he pleaded guilty instead to indecent behavior with a juvenile older than 13 as part of a deal with prosecutors in the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The third-degree rape charge can carry a 25 year prison sentence while the indecent behavior charge can carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

A judge sentenced Burford to four years' probation and 15 years registering as a sex offender.

