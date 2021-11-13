Police make arrest in fatal Grambling homecoming shooting

Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting last month on the campus of Grambling State University.

Ahmed Green was arrested in Shreveport on unrelated charges, KNOE reports. State Police said evidence connected Green to the GSU homecoming shooting.

Police said more arrests are possible.

Green was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. His bond has been set at $4 million.

The shooting was the second that occurred on the GSU campus within a week. One person died and another was wounded in the first; police are still looking for the suspect in that shooting. Eight people were shot in the second incident, which occurred just days later. One person died. Of the eight, one was a Grambling student.

The two shootings aren't believed to be related, Troopers say.

