Phase 2 of DSNAP applications ongoing

DSNAP Applications are still being accepted by the Department of Children and Family Services for victims on Hurricane Ida.

The following parishes are scheduled for DSNAP this week which includes two Acadiana parishes. They included:

Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, Tangipahoa.

M̵o̵n̵d̵a̵y̵,̵ ̵S̵e̵p̵t̵e̵m̵b̵e̵r̵ ̵2̵7̵ ̵–̵ ̵A̵-̵F̵

𝗧𝘂𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟴 – 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗚-𝗠

Wednesday, September 29 – N-S

Thursday, September 30 – T-Z

Friday, October 1 – A-Z (All residents in Phase 2 parishes)

Saturday, October 2 – A-Z (All residents in Phase 2 parishes)

Application/interview info, Phase 2 and 3 schedules - dcfs.la.gov/dsnap

REMINDER: SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP. Replacement benefits for SNAP recipients were issued on September 11. More info: dcfs.la/3zMBGYg

What Applicants Need To Know:

Due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, DSNAP applications will be handled by phone, and benefits cards will be mailed to approved applicants through the U.S. Postal Service. Residents in the approved parishes can call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center, 𝟭-𝟴𝟴𝟴-𝟱𝟮𝟰-𝟯𝟱𝟳𝟴, to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP. Applicants should call 1-888-524-3578, select their language, prompt 6 and then 1 between the hours of 𝟲:𝟯𝟬 𝗮.𝗺. 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟳:𝟯𝟬 𝗽.𝗺.

Translation services are available for individuals whose primary language is not English. Residents are encouraged, but not required, to take the following steps before calling to apply for DSNAP:



Pre-register online first. Step-by-step instructions can be found at dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP.

Download the LA Wallet mobile app for identity and residency verification. Information on the app, including download links, can be found at LAWallet.com.

Gather all information needed for the application. A list of what is needed can be found in the FAQs at dcfs.la.gov/page/dsnap-faqs.

Residents who pre-registered or applied for DSNAP since March 2020 do not need to pre-register again. When residents call to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP, a worker will verify the applicant’s identity and residency, and obtain information about their income, resources and disaster-related expenses incurred between August 26, 2021 and September 24, 2021.

Most applicants will be told on the phone immediately after completing their application and interview whether they have been approved to receive DSNAP and, if so, the amount of benefits they will receive. Applicants will also receive a letter by mail, confirming the eligibility decision made on their application. Applicants may name an Authorized Representative (AR) to apply for DSNAP benefits on their behalf. The head of household must authorize the person to serve as AR on their behalf, and the worker will need to speak to the head household to confirm that they agree for the AR to speak on their behalf.

