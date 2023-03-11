Pedestrian killed in West Baton Rouge crash

Port Allen – Early Saturday morning, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 190 near Rougon Road in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 32-year-old Kendra Richard of Port Allen.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Toyota Camry was headed east in the left lane on US 190.

For reasons still under investigation, Richard was in the left lane of travel and was struck by the Camry.

Additionally, Richard was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of crash.

Richard sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Camry was properly restrained and uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the pedestrian and driver and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road.

Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.