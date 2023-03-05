Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run

Calcasieu Parish, LA - On March 5, 2023, shortly after 1:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 just west of LA Hwy 3063 in Calcasieu Parish.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in the outside lane of travel on I-10 when an unknown westbound vehicle struck him.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Troop D at (337) 491-2513.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road.

Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.

Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.

