Passenger arrested on Delta flight after cutting himself and a flight attendant, authorities say

Authorities say they arrested a passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight who cut himself before attacking a flight attendant.

The violent outburst happened Wednesday after a Delta flight from Atlanta landed in New Orleans. Capt. Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the man cut himself in the neck and then injured a flight attendant with a superficial cut before he was subdued by other passengers.

Rivarde says the passenger was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery, simple battery and disturbing the peace. He didn't identify the object used in the attack.

Delta said in a statement that it has “zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft.”

