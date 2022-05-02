Parents indicted in woman's "horrific" death on a couch

For leaving their daughter anchored to a couch where she was allowed to deteriorate for years, with maggots, feces and ulcers gathering on her body until she died, an East Feliciana Parish couple was indicted Monday on second degree murder, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

A grand jury meeting at Clinton handed up the indictment Monday afternoon against Clay and Sheila Fletcher, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said, setting them up to face trial for the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. The 36-year-old was found dead in January, sunken into a waste-filled crater in the living-room couch of the family’s Slaughter home, the newspaper reports.

The coroner believed the woman may have sat in her own filth for a dozen years. He blamed the death on "acute medical neglect," the Advocate reports.

A second-degree murder charge in Louisiana carries a mandatory life prison sentence with no parole for adults upon a conviction.

