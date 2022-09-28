PAR releases guide to proposed Constitutional Amendments

he Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) has released the PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments.

Every time proposed amendments are on the ballot, PAR releases a guide that provides the text of each one, as well as an explanation of what it seeks to accomplish. The guide also includes a clear statement of what yes and no votes would mean, as well as the arguments for and against each proposed amendment. There's information on what the current situation is, and any background on the issue the amendment seeks to address.

"This independent, nonpartisan review will help voters understand the issues so they can develop their own positions on each proposition for the Nov. 8 and Dec. 10 elections," a release from PAR states. "We encourage you to post on social media, resend, forward and share the PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments with friends and fellow employees. You can help educate Louisiana citizens by providing them with a great source to understand the 11 proposed Constitutional Amendments on the November and December ballots. The Guide is educational and does not recommend how to vote. It offers a concise analysis and provides arguments of proponents and opponents."

Support for this report was provided by The Alta and John Franks Foundation and The Collins C. Diboll Private Foundation.

To access the 2022 Guide to the Constitutional Amendments, click here.