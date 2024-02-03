Overturned 18-wheeler blocks traffic near Texas line

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, crews were still working to clear a single vehicle crash that had blocked all lanes of travel on I-10 west near the Louisiana-Texas line.

State Police say westbound traffic is being diverted from I-10 to LA Hwy 109 (exit 4) in Vinton. The suggested route is to proceed north on LA Hwy 109 to LA Hwy 12 west.

Crews are on the scene to get the wreckage removed and the debris cleaned up, troopers say. There is no estimated time of when the roadway will be reopened.

Please be aware of stopped or slow moving vehicles and expect delays. Please visit 511la.org for roadway conditions or use the 511 app.

