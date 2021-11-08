Oversight of Louisiana Old Governor's Mansion changes hands

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Management of the Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion in downtown Baton Rouge has been transferred to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office.

The governor’s Division of Administration has entered into an agreement shifting control of the mansion to the secretary of state’s office that already runs the Old State Capitol down the street, the State Archives and seven other museum facilities.

The Division of Administration previously had contracted with the Foundation for Historical Louisiana Inc. to manage the Old Governor’s Mansion.

The home was built in 1929. Nine governors and their families lived at the site until 1962, when the current Governor's Mansion opened.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel