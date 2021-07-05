Outside groups exerting pressure on Louisiana veto session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Ballots have gone out for Louisiana lawmakers to decide whether to hold a historic veto override session.

Heavy pressure is pouring in from outside groups trying to sway that decision, and a heated debate is taking shape on social media sites.

Gov. John Bel Edwards rejected 28 bills from the regular session, and struck out a handful of legislative pet projects from budget bills.

The Louisiana Constitution calls for a veto session to be automatically scheduled when a governor jettisons legislation.

However, a majority vote of either the House or Senate can scrap the gathering. Republican legislative leaders support a veto session.

Ballots are due July 15.

