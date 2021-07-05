Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Outside groups exerting pressure on Louisiana veto session

items.[0].image.alt
The Advocate
Louisiana State Capitol Building
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 19:41:53-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Ballots have gone out for Louisiana lawmakers to decide whether to hold a historic veto override session.

Heavy pressure is pouring in from outside groups trying to sway that decision, and a heated debate is taking shape on social media sites.

Gov. John Bel Edwards rejected 28 bills from the regular session, and struck out a handful of legislative pet projects from budget bills.

The Louisiana Constitution calls for a veto session to be automatically scheduled when a governor jettisons legislation.

However, a majority vote of either the House or Senate can scrap the gathering. Republican legislative leaders support a veto session.

Ballots are due July 15.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.