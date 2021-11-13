Opelousas man, unrestrained and killed in Larose crash

LAFOURCHE PARISH — Friday evening, shortly before 7 P.M., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 24 in Larose.

The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Steven Thorton of Opelousas.

Police say, the investigation revealed Thorton was traveling south on LA Hwy 24 in a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu and for reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off of the roadway to the right before striking a bridge railing and coming to rest on its roof.

Thorton was unrestrained at the time of the crash, they say.

He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was collected from Thorton and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police say, while not all crashes are survivable, taking just 3 seconds to buckle up can greatly increase your chances of surviving. Drivers should ensure they and their passengers are properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.

Troop C has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 37 deaths in 2021.

