Online job fair set for Wednesday

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers in and outside the state with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business administration and customer service positions. The online event will take place Wednesday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can register in advance or during the event.

Positions featured at the career fair include Business Development and Sales Executives, Medicaid Coordinator, Child Nutrition Supervisor, Customer Experience Managers, Customer Care Representatives, Project Manager, Business Financial Analyst, Medical Billing Specialist, Payroll Coordinator, Recruiter, Regional Account Executive, Occupational Medicine Coordinator and IT Technical Support Specialist.

Five companies from across the state seeking to fill dozens of job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date:



Calls Plus, Lafayette

Entergy, Monroe

The Healthy School Food Collaborative, Slidell

Premier Health, Baton Rouge

SchoolMint, Lafayette

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ online booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

Since the digital LED FastStart Recruiting platform was launched in October 2020, over 3,000 prospects have participated in 33 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other job sectors will be scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt in here [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com].

To register, visit the Brazen registration page [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com]. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.

