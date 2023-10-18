Online hiring event set for aviation industry

Registration is now open for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with aviation mechanic careers, many utilizing military training and experience within the sector.

The online event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants can register in advance or throughout the event.

Company representatives will conduct initial screenings and interviews for a variety of positions including A&P mechanics, avionics techs, aircraft mechanics, aircraft inspectors and aircraft structures techs.

Five companies seeking to fill nearly 40 combined job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date:



Advanced Aero Services, Shreveport

BJ Energy, Bossier City

Cadorath, Lafayette

Citadel Completions, Lake Charles

Metro Aviation, Shreveport

“Louisiana’s rapidly growing aviation industry is creating a wealth of opportunities, so this is an ideal time for technicians, mechanics and other skilled workers to advance their careers in this exciting field,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “Whether you are utilizing military experience or planning to find a local training program, you can be a part of one of the many Louisiana businesses making national and international impacts in the aviation sector.”

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

Higher education institutions and regional economic development agencies will also be represented at the career fair. They will be available to discuss different training opportunities and provide information about the communities in which participating companies are located.

NextOp and LED FastStart are also teaming up for two in-person aviation industry hiring events in Florida and Mississippi. The first job fair will take place Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1297 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The second event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Place, 1150 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, Mississippi.

Representatives from Louisiana companies and aviation training programs will be on site to discuss job opportunities in the state. Job seekers can register in advance for the Fort Walton event here [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com] and the Biloxi event here [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com], or in person on the day of the events. Attendees are asked to bring three copies of their résumé.

Since the LED FastStart Recruitment platform was launched, over 3,600 job seekers have participated in 36 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other industry sectors are scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com].

To register for the online career fair, visit the Brazen registration page [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com]. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.