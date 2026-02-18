One teen shot, another under arrest after Mardi Gras incident

One teen has been injured and another is under arrest during a shooting that happened near the Lake Charles parade route on Mardi Gras.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office reports that deputies working the route near Ryan and Alamo streets heard a gunshot from a nearby parking lot. They found a 14-year-old who had been shot, and learned the shooter had fled on foot. They used their aviation unit to track the shooter to an area near East Hale and Hodges streets, where he was arrested.

The 16-year-old was booked into the parish juvenile detention center with attempted second-degree murder, reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The 14-year-old was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible. CPSO Sr. Sgt. Lauren Manuel is the lead investigator on the case.

Also assisting was the Lake Charles Police Department.